Art, sport and music: hundreds of people celebrated Youth Day at 8 Prychal* in Mykolaiv

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

On Wednesday, 12 August, the Youth Culture Festival 2026 took place at 8 Prychal* in Mykolaiv. The festival was held to mark Youth Day. It brought together hundreds of people who came to listen to music, dance and enjoy an evening under the open sky.

This was reported by a correspondent for NikVesti.

Sports and creative activities, quests, interactive games and open spaces for socialising were organised for participants. Young people could take part in warm-up exercises and relay races, navigate a rope course, complete creative tasks, and make their own bracelets and badges.

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The music programme formed a separate part of the festival. Local musicians, singers, dance and theatre groups performed on stage. There were also DJs, sports and creative zones, and a food court.

The Youth Culture Festival in Mykolaiv is held to mark Youth Day. The festival brings young people together through music, creativity and activities, whilst also providing an opportunity to showcase their talents and projects. Last year, the event recognised young people from the Mykolaiv region who are implementing their own initiatives and contributing to the region’s development

Photo report

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhiy Ovcharishyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Youth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

As a reminder, on 20 June, Mykolaiv hosted the qualifying round of the 18th All-Ukrainian Youth Festival of Contemporary Song and Popular Music, «Chervona Ruta».