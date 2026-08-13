 Art, sport and music: hundreds of people celebrated Youth Day at 8 Prychal* in Mykolaiv

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    13 August, 2026

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  • 13 August , 2026 Thursday

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Main News Culture 12:00, 13 August, 2026

Art, sport and music: hundreds of people celebrated Youth Day at 8 Prychal* in Mykolaiv

Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

On Wednesday, 12 August, the Youth Culture Festival 2026 took place at 8 Prychal* in Mykolaiv. The festival was held to mark Youth Day. It brought together hundreds of people who came to listen to music, dance and enjoy an evening under the open sky.

This was reported by a correspondent for NikVesti.

Sports and creative activities, quests, interactive games and open spaces for socialising were organised for participants. Young people could take part in warm-up exercises and relay races, navigate a rope course, complete creative tasks, and make their own bracelets and badges.

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The music programme formed a separate part of the festival. Local musicians, singers, dance and theatre groups performed on stage. There were also DJs, sports and creative zones, and a food court.

The Youth Culture Festival in Mykolaiv is held to mark Youth Day. The festival brings young people together through music, creativity and activities, whilst also providing an opportunity to showcase their talents and projects. Last year, the event recognised young people from the Mykolaiv region who are implementing their own initiatives and contributing to the region’s development

Photo report

Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhiy Ovcharishyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Youth Culture Festival 2026 у Миколаєві до Дня молоді. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiYouth Culture Festival 2026 in Mykolaiv to mark Youth Day. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

As a reminder, on 20 June, Mykolaiv hosted the qualifying round of the 18th All-Ukrainian Youth Festival of Contemporary Song and Popular Music, «Chervona Ruta».

Authors
Mariia Khamitsevych
Mariia Khamitsevych
Correspondent
NikVesti correspondent since 2023, specializing in culture, politics, photo reports and interviews, with a journalism degree and additional training in countering disinformation and journalist safety.
Serhii Ovcharyshyn
Videographer, photographer
NikVesti videographer and photographer since 2019, specializing in photo and video production, video editing, photo processing and live broadcast direction.

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