Mykolaivvodokanal will be seeking assistance from donors to repair the damaged sewer on Bashtanska Street in Mykolaiv

Hennadii Iziumov, Director of Mykolaivvodokanal, said that the municipal enterprise would approach donors to fund the rehabilitation of the sewer on Bashtanska Street. Screenshot from a video by NikVesti

The water utility will approach donors to fund the rehabilitation of the damaged sewer on Bashtanska Street in the Inhulskyi district of Mykolaiv. For the time being, the company has commissioned the preparation of design and cost estimate documentation for this project.

This was announced by Hennadii Iziumov, director of «Mykolaivvodokanal», during a staff meeting at Mykolaiv City Council on 4 August, according to NikVesti.

Deputy Mayor Vitalii Lukov raised the issue of preparing design and cost estimates for the rehabilitation (trenchless restoration of pipes from the inside without complete dismantling, — note) of the sewer on Bashtanska Street. The director of the water utility replied that the contract had been signed.

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«On 16 July, an agreement was signed with the design contractor. The deadline for completion of the works is 1 March 2027,» said the director of the company.

According to Hennadii Iziumov, the water utility is paying for the preparation of the documentation

«The water utility is paying for the design and cost estimate documentation. And we will be approaching donors,» added the head of the water utility.

He has been tasked with reporting on the development of the documentation in November.

According to information from the Prozorro public procurement system, the water utility held a tender for the preparation of design and cost estimate documentation for the reconstruction of the pressure sewer main along Troitska, Bashtanska and Hennadii Matuliak Streets. The estimated cost of the works was 1.3 million hryvnias.

The contract was awarded to private enterprise ‘Ukrservisproekt’ for 849,000 hryvnias.

It should be noted that Hennadii Iziumov, director of the municipal enterprise «Mykolaivvodokanal», identified the sewerage collectors, which are deteriorating due to gas corrosion, as the most problematic areas for the company.

Repairs are currently underway on the sewer on Mala Morska Street near the «Portal» shopping centre, which has led to changes to the tram route.

In addition, the water utility told NikVesti that there had been 12 sewer collapses across the city over the past few months, so repairs were being carried out in order of priority. In particular, the sewer on Hlib Babich Street was awaiting repair, where a sinkhole had formed and was filling with sewage.

«Mykolaivvodokanal» also reported that, together with contractors, it had already upgraded around 15 kilometres of water mains. Currently, the utility company is replacing over two kilometres every month.