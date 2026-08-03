«Children are constantly tripping over things and falling», residents of Mykolaiv have complained about the condition of the playground in «Kazka»

The condition of the children’s playground in the «Kazka» estate, photo: Anna Troyanovich

A resident of Mykolaiv has appealed to the city authorities to repair the children’s playground in the «Kazka» Сhildren's Town at 38 Zakhysnykiv Mykolaieva Street.

The request was posted on the Facebook group «Contact Centre at Mykolaiv City Council» by resident Anna Troianovych.

According to her, some of the rubber tiles have sunk, others have risen, and some are missing altogether. As a result, potholes and uneven surfaces have formed on the playground.

«Children aged between 1 and 5 use this playground every day. Because of the damaged surface, they are constantly tripping, falling and risking injury,» she wrote.

The condition of the children’s playground in the ‘Kazka’ estate, photo: Anna Troyanovich The condition of the children’s playground in the ‘Kazka’ estate, photo: Anna Troyanovich The condition of the children’s playground in the ‘Kazka’ estate, photo: Anna Troyanovich

As well as repairing the surface, the resident is asking for the sandpit to be refurbished.

«I ask that clean sand be delivered and added to the sandpit, as there is almost none left, which makes it impossible for children to play properly and safely,» the appeal states.

The woman called on the local authorities to inspect the area, restore the rubber surface, replace damaged tiles, level the surface and remove any hazardous areas.

«The safety and comfort of children must be a priority. I hope for a prompt response so that the town’s youngest residents can play and relax safely,» she said.

The condition of the children’s playground in the «Kazka» estate, photo: Anna Troyanovich

The condition of the children’s playground in the «Kazka» estate, photo: Anna Troianovych

It should be noted that, six months after appeals from Mykolaiv residents, repairs to the «Pyramid» rope playground in Kashtanovyi Square have still not begun. Furthermore, it has not yet been transferred to the management of «DEZ «Pilot»».

Read also the article by NikVesti entitled «They really need attention. What’s happening with the playgrounds in Mykolaiv?».