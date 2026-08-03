 «Children are constantly tripping over things and falling», residents of Mykolaiv have complained about the condition of the playground in «Kazka»

  • Monday

    3 August, 2026

  • 30.5°
    Partly cloudy

    Mykolaiv

  • 3 August , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 30.5° Partly cloudy

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Main News Society 7:55, 03 August, 2026

«Children are constantly tripping over things and falling», residents of Mykolaiv have complained about the condition of the playground in «Kazka»

Стан дитячого майданчика у містечку «Казка», фото: Анна ТрояновичThe condition of the children’s playground in the «Kazka» estate, photo: Anna Troyanovich

A resident of Mykolaiv has appealed to the city authorities to repair the children’s playground in the «Kazka» Сhildren's Town at 38 Zakhysnykiv Mykolaieva Street.

The request was posted on the Facebook group «Contact Centre at Mykolaiv City Council» by resident Anna Troianovych.

According to her, some of the rubber tiles have sunk, others have risen, and some are missing altogether. As a result, potholes and uneven surfaces have formed on the playground.

«Children aged between 1 and 5 use this playground every day. Because of the damaged surface, they are constantly tripping, falling and risking injury,» she wrote.

Стан дитячого майданчика у містечку «Казка», фото: Анна ТрояновичThe condition of the children’s playground in the ‘Kazka’ estate, photo: Anna Troyanovich
Стан дитячого майданчика у містечку «Казка», фото: Анна ТрояновичThe condition of the children’s playground in the ‘Kazka’ estate, photo: Anna Troyanovich
Стан дитячого майданчика у містечку «Казка», фото: Анна ТрояновичThe condition of the children’s playground in the ‘Kazka’ estate, photo: Anna Troyanovich

As well as repairing the surface, the resident is asking for the sandpit to be refurbished.

«I ask that clean sand be delivered and added to the sandpit, as there is almost none left, which makes it impossible for children to play properly and safely,» the appeal states.

The woman called on the local authorities to inspect the area, restore the rubber surface, replace damaged tiles, level the surface and remove any hazardous areas.

«The safety and comfort of children must be a priority. I hope for a prompt response so that the town’s youngest residents can play and relax safely,» she said.

Стан дитячого майданчика у містечку «Казка», фото: Анна ТрояновичThe condition of the children’s playground in the «Kazka» estate, photo: Anna Troyanovich
Стан дитячого майданчика у містечку «Казка», фото: Анна ТрояновичThe condition of the children’s playground in the «Kazka» estate, photo: Anna Troianovych

It should be noted that, six months after appeals from Mykolaiv residents, repairs to the «Pyramid» rope playground in Kashtanovyi Square have still not begun. Furthermore, it has not yet been transferred to the management of «DEZ «Pilot»».

Read also the article by NikVesti entitled «They really need attention. What’s happening with the playgrounds in Mykolaiv?».

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.
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This material was produced within the REACH – Media Partnerships for Accountability and Trust project, implemented by International Media Support (IMS) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The content reflects the views of the authors and not necessarily those of the Danish government. Denmark’s support strengthens civil society and independent media in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv.

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