A «heat dome» persists in the Mykolaiv region: a new temperature record has been recorded in Ochakiv

The heatwave shows no sign of letting up: a new temperature record has been set in Ochakiv, with temperatures expected to reach up to +38°C in the Mykolaiv region. Photo: Mykolaiv City Council

A new temperature record was set in Ochakiv on 4 August. The air warmed to 36.8°C, which was 0.2°C higher than the previous record for this day, set in 2014.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Centre for Hydrometeorology.

According to meteorologists, it was at the weather station in Ochakiv that the all-time high temperature for 4 August was broken for the entire period of observations.

Advertising

However, the heatwave in the Mykolaiv region shows no sign of abating. According to the forecast, 6 August will be partly cloudy with no rain in the region. The wind will be north-easterly, blowing at 5–10 metres per second.

Overnight, temperatures across the region will range from 19–24°C, rising to 33–38°C during the day. In Mykolaiv, temperatures are expected to be 21–23°C overnight and 36–38°C during the day.

The Hydrometeorological Centre explains that very hot weather is persisting in the region at the start of August due to the influence of the so-called «heat dome» and the influx of hot air masses.

The temperature record was set in the Mykolaiv region on 4 August. Analysis by the Hydrometeorological Centre

Such weather conditions have a negative impact not only on people’s well-being but also on agriculture. Due to the heat and lack of moisture, plants are suffering from heat and water stress, which may lead to a reduction in crop yields.

«Very hot weather has persisted across the Mykolaiv region since early August. Maximum air temperatures are reaching 35–37°C, which is a result of the ‘heat dome’ and the influx of hot air masses. Such weather conditions place a significant strain on plants. High temperatures and a lack of moisture increase evaporation, reduce the intensity of photosynthesis, and inhibit growth and development. Prolonged heat can lead to premature ripening of crops, reduced grain filling in industrial crops, lower yields, and sunscald on leaves and fruit. Even heat-loving crops, such as sunflowers and maize, suffer from heat and water stress when exposed to high temperatures and a lack of rainfall for prolonged periods,» according to the Hydrometeorological Centre.

The Mykolaiv Regional Centre for Hydrometeorology noted that it is continuing to monitor weather conditions and their impact on crops.

It should be recalled that this summer’s abnormal heatwave has exacerbated the drought in Europe. Due to record-high temperatures, water is evaporating more quickly, and the continent is suffering from a lack of moisture. Due to global warming, the risk of such conditions has increased 80-fold in Western Europe and 40-fold in Eastern Europe. More than ten thousand people died in Europe as a result of the record-breaking heatwave at the end of June this year.

Read also the article by NikVesti: «The heatwave in Mykolaiv: how to get through the summer without harming your health. Explanation».