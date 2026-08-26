Mykolaiv plans funding for battery and construction waste recycling

Mykolaiv City Council. Photo from the NikVesti archive

In Mykolaiv, there are plans to amend the Programme for the Reform and Development of the Housing and Utilities Sector for 2025–2029. The programme aims to provide funding for battery recycling and expand the capacity of the site for processing waste from demolition work.

The relevant draft resolution is due to be tabled for consideration at a session of the Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

As Ihor Nabatov, First Deputy Director of the Department of Housing and Communal Services, explained at a meeting of the Housing and Communal Services Committee on 25 August, one of the changes concerns the disposal of used batteries.

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At present, no funding is allocated for this area in the 2026 programme. The city plans to allocate funds from the environmental fund to ensure the collection and proper disposal of batteries that residents hand in at special collection points.

«We have a small number of such collection points, but they do exist and these batteries are being collected. And in order to dispose of them properly, it is necessary to provide for such funding,» he noted.

Councillors asked the department to provide a list of these collection points so that the information could be made public for residents.

Another change concerns the site for processing waste from the destruction. Ihor Nabatov pointed out that the city had already received approval from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to use its facilities not only for debris but also for construction waste.

«In terms of composition, it is effectively the same thing, but legally they are different types of waste,» explained Ihor Nabatov.

Therefore, the programme aims to amend the wording of the relevant clause so that the site can process, in particular, concrete structures and other construction waste generated within the city.

In addition, there are plans to include a separate clause in the programme concerning the preparation of land-use planning documentation for plots of land earmarked for the construction of residential buildings.

The total funding for the programme is planned to be set at 66.3 billion hryvnias for the period 2025–2029.

The documents also propose changing the name from «Department of Housing and Communal Services of the Mykolaiv City Council» to «Department of Urban Affairs of the Mykolaiv City Council».

Members of the relevant committee supported the draft resolution: five councillors voted in favour, whilst one abstained. The changes must be finally approved by the Mykolaiv City Council.

It should be recalled that in June, the Executive Committee approved the expansion of the housing and communal services development programme so that district administrations could independently commission and finance work involving the removal of hazardous trees, pruning of branches, grass cutting and landscaping within residential estates.

It was also reported that the rules governing the operation of the site for processing demolition waste in Mykolaiv have been amended. The site is now authorised to accept and process other construction waste generated within the city.