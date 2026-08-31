 Only 2 out of 10 buildings in Mykolaiv have had renovation plans drawn up under the European programme — alternative funding will be sought for the rest

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    31 August, 2026

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  • 31 August , 2026 Monday

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Main News Municipality 10:22, 31 August, 2026

Only 2 out of 10 buildings in Mykolaiv have had renovation plans drawn up under the European programme — alternative funding will be sought for the rest

Будинок на Набережній у Миколаєві, який увійшов до участі в міжнародній програмі FELICITY II. Фото: «NikVesti»A building on the waterfront in Mykolaiv, which is taking part in the international FELICITY II programme. Photo: ‘NikVesti’

In Mykolaiv, only two buildings have had their designs finalised under the international FELICITY 2 project; for the other eight, the city plans to seek funding through other programmes.

This was announced during a briefing by Ihor Nabatov, First Deputy Director of the city’s Housing and Utilities Department, according to NikVesti.

The project involved the restoration of ten damaged buildings in various districts of Mykolaiv. This involved not only repairing the damage but also upgrading internal services, roofs and structures, as well as thermally modernising the buildings.

Design work has now been completed for two buildings — at 49/1 General Oleksa Almazov Street and 27 Naberezhna Street. The documentation is currently undergoing expert review.

«The design work for the two buildings has already been completed and is now at the expert assessment stage at our Ukrderzhbudekspertyza,» said Ihor Nabatov.

At the same time, funding specifically for the restoration of these two buildings is still being sought. According to Ihor Nabatov, the initial terms of the FELICITY 2 project have changed: previously, the project envisaged the design and restoration of all ten buildings, but the donor has revised its approach to funding.

«Unfortunately, the donor organisation’s funding concept has changed, and so we are currently exploring the possibility of securing funding specifically for the restoration of these two buildings,» he noted.

Work on the other eight buildings under the original FELICITY 2 concept has been suspended. The city is considering the possibility of completing their design and restoration using funds from other programmes. Among the possible options, Ihor Nabatov mentioned «VidnovyDim» and «EnergoDim».

Read also the article by NikVesti entitled «From Door-to-Door Talks to Rebuilding: Mykolaiv’s European-Funded Project in Action».

As is known, as part of the European FELICITY II programme, energy-efficiency modernisation projects were to be developed for residents of 10 blocks of flats. The Housing and Communal Services Department had expected that, once the project documentation had been drawn up, the construction work would be funded by the European Investment Bank.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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