The Kobleve community may lose donor support following its inclusion in the list of areas where hostilities may occur. Screenshot of the live stream of the council meeting

The Kobleve community may lose some of its international donor support after being included in the list of areas subject to potential hostilities.

This came to light during a session of the Kobleve Village Council, according to NikVesti.

It should be recalled that this spring, the Kobleve Village Council appealed to the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration to include 12 settlements in the community on the relevant list. The councillors justified this decision on the grounds of the area’s proximity to the front line, its location on the Black Sea coast and the threat of attacks.

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The draft resolution of the village council noted that the distance from the community’s territory to the Kinburn Spit is approximately 10 kilometres. The council also cited the danger posed by explosive ordnance on the coast.

Svitlana Talokha, secretary of the Kobleve Village Council, noted at the session that the community’s concerns had been heard and that the settlements had been included in the list of areas subject to possible hostilities.

However, she added that the community had felt the consequences of this decision. In particular, one of the donors who had been working with local residents announced that they were ending their cooperation.

«We have received the first warning from donors who were working with residents of our community. And it is clear that this will also affect the community, as they are ceasing to work with us because we are located precisely in a zone of potential hostilities,» she said.

According to Svitlana Talokha, it is important for international organisations to know exactly where the funds they raise abroad are being channelled. This relates, in particular, to construction projects and support for the local population.

«They raise money all over the world and spend it on construction projects within the community or on supporting the local population. And all the work they do is destroyed immediately after it has been built. In Snihurivka, the Administrative Services Centre and other buildings that had been constructed were destroyed,» said the local authority representative.

The village council noted that they do not yet know how the community’s status will affect its ability to receive additional benefits and state financial support. According to officials, the relevant mechanisms still require clarification.

«Whether we will be allowed to grant these benefits or not, we do not yet know how this will work,» it was stated during the meeting.

It should be recalled that in July 2026, the Novyi Buh City Council requested that the community be granted back the status of a potential combat zone, which it had held until 31 March 2026 but lost following the update to the list.



Earlier, in June 2026, councillors from the Bashtanka City Council had asked the Ministry of Development and Kim not to allow Bashtanka to be removed from the list of areas subject to possible hostilities.



Prior to that, in August 2025, Odesa was preparing to update the list of critically important enterprises after the city had been granted the status of a territory where hostilities are ongoing.