The Mykolaiv region is set to receive over ₴285 million for routine road maintenance

Road repairs in the Mykolaiv region. Archive photo: NikVesti

The Mykolaiv region is to receive 285.5 million hryvnias from the state budget’s reserve fund. The funds will be allocated to the ongoing repair and maintenance of damaged local roads.

The Government adopted the relevant decree on 21 August, according to NikVesti.

In total, nearly 26 billion hryvnias have been allocated from the state budget’s reserve fund for urgent works.

Specifically, the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development will receive over 24 billion hryvnias. These funds will be used for the repair and maintenance of damaged state roads.

Screenshot of the Government’s decree

A further 1.8 billion hryvnias have been distributed amongst regional state and military administrations for the repair and maintenance of local roads.

It should be noted that the Kherson region will also receive nearly 150 million hryvnias.

Reports on the use of the allocated funds must be submitted by 29 December this year.

It was previously reported that residents of Mala Korenykha have been complaining about the potholed road leading towards Radisnyi Sad. Due to the numerous potholes, drivers are forced to drive slowly, constantly manoeuvre, and sometimes even veer into the oncoming lane.