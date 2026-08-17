 Residents of Mykolaiv complain about the potholed road to Radisnyi Sad

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    17 August, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 17 August , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 30° Mainly clear

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Main News Municipality 11:09, 17 August, 2026

Residents of Mykolaiv complain about the potholed road to Radisnyi Sad

Residents of Mala Korenykha are complaining about the potholed road leading towards Radisny Sad. Due to the numerous potholes, drivers are forced to drive slowly, constantly manoeuvre, and sometimes even veer into the oncoming lane.

Local residents told NikVesti about this and sent photos of the road.

According to them, the problems begin as soon as you leave Mala Korenykha. There is then a stretch with a better surface, but near the holiday cottages the road once again becomes almost a continuous stretch of potholes.

«As soon as you leave Korenykha, the potholes start. The road is very bumpy, so you have to drive slowly and carefully. People often veer into the oncoming lane to let others pass them. Then, for a while, the road is more or less passable, but near the holiday homes there’s practically no clear patch left. The whole road is full of potholes, and you just drive along, dodging each one,» said local resident Tetiana.

Стан дороги від Малої Коренихи у напрямку Радісного Саду. Фото редакції «NikVesti» надали читачіThe condition of the road from Mala Korenykha towards Radisnyi Sad. Photos provided to the NikVesti editorial team by readers
Стан дороги від Малої Коренихи у напрямку Радісного Саду. Фото редакції «NikVesti» надали читачіThe condition of the road from Mala Korenykha towards Radisny iSad. Photos provided to the NikVesti editorial team by readers
Стан дороги від Малої Коренихи у напрямку Радісного Саду. Фото редакції «NikVesti» надали читачіThe condition of the road from Malaya Korenikha towards Radisnyi Sad. Photos provided to the NikVesti editorial team by readers

The photos received by the editorial team show dozens of potholes: in some places, they appear one after another right in the middle of the carriageway. As a result, it is virtually impossible to drive straight through this section — drivers are forced to constantly swerve.

As a reminder, NikVesti previously reported that deep potholes had formed at the entrance to Matviivka, and the damaged surface had effectively turned the road into an obstacle course.

Following this, the head of the Central District Administration, Oleksandr Bereza, addressed the mayor during a staff meeting, asking him to intervene in the situation due to numerous complaints from Matviivka residents. Oleksandr Sienkevych then stated that the road was not the city’s responsibility, whilst the regional Road Maintenance Service, in response to a verbal enquiry, reported a lack of funds. The mayor instructed that an official letter regarding the road’s repair be drafted.

Subsequently, patch repairs began in Mykolaiv on the road leading to the Matviivka neighbourhood in the Central District. The issue of its condition was raised during a staff meeting at the city council attended by journalists.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.
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International Media Support

This material was produced within the REACH – Media Partnerships for Accountability and Trust project, implemented by International Media Support (IMS) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The content reflects the views of the authors and not necessarily those of the Danish government. Denmark’s support strengthens civil society and independent media in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv.

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