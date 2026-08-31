The Mykolaiv City Council has promised to restore the Contact Centre’s mobile app for residents’ enquiries

The Mykolaiv City Council has promised to relaunch the «Contact Centre» app. Photo: NikVesti

Plans are in place to relaunch the «Mykolaiv Contact Centre» mobile app to handle enquiries from Mykolaiv residents.

This was reported by the Department of Municipal Services of the Mykolaiv City Council in response to an information request from NikVesti.

This issue had previously been highlighted by Mykolaiv-based IT specialist Yurii Reshetnik. To date, the current regulations for the 1588 Contact Centre on the Mykolaiv City Council website state that operators accept enquiries from citizens round the clock, including via the «Mykolaiv City Contact Centre» mobile app.

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However, the app itself is no longer available on Google Play. According to third-party monitoring, it disappeared from the store on 14 April 2026.

«Where is the official announcement? Where is the replacement app? Why was the app set to «private»? Why do the current regulations still direct people to a service that no longer exists? Any task should be handled professionally. Or not at all. The app has quietly disappeared from official channels. What’s next — the website? The 1588 helpline? Or will we find out about this by chance too?» wrote Yurii Reshetnik.

NikVesti sent an information request to the Department of Municipal Services of the Mykolaiv City Council. They stated that the temporary absence of the «Mykolaiv Contact Centre» mobile app from the App Store and Google Play was due to a change in the internal policies of these platforms.

However, the app continued to work on the phones of users who had installed it previously. They were able to submit enquiries and receive responses as usual. According to the city council, no complaints about app malfunctions were received from users.

The developers have now carried out technical work to bring the app into line with the platforms’ updated requirements. On 26 August 2026, they submitted a request for its reinstatement on the App Store and Google Play.

«The app will be available for free download, installation and full use by the city’s residents,» the city council promised.

Regarding alternative ways of submitting enquiries, the city council noted that the app remains a valid means of communication with residents.

Mykolaiv residents can also submit enquiries via the official Facebook page of the Mykolaiv City Council’s Contact Centre or via their mobile phone’s browser.

Response to an information request from Mykolaiv City Council. Screenshot of the document

In August, during a staff meeting of the Mykolaiv City Council, it was stated that the number of enquiries received by the city’s «Call Centre 1588» exceeds the number processed by approximately 15–20 per cent. The majority of enquiries concern dangerous trees, street improvements and litter.

It should be recalled that the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, criticised the work of the city’s contact centre due to the large number of residents’ enquiries that remain unanswered or unresolved for years.

Previously, NikVesti reported that in 2025, residents of Mykolaiv submitted 7,591 enquiries to the city’s «Call Centre 1588». Most frequently, residents raised issues relating to green spaces — there were 1,756 such enquiries, accounting for 23.1 per cent of the total. In particular, 648 enquiries concerned the removal of trees, 608 — the pruning or cutting of branches, and a further 374 — the clearance of fallen trees.