 A further ₴106 million will be spent on repairs to the «Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky» road

  • Monday

    7 September, 2026

  • 16.3°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 7 September , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 16.3° Mainly clear

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Main News Society 7:00, 07 September, 2026

A further ₴106 million will be spent on repairs to the «Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky» road

Стан дороги у Миколаївській області, архівне фото «NikVesti»Road conditions in the Mykolaiv region, archive photo from ‘NikVesti’

An additional 106.3 million hryvnias is planned to be spent on repairing 10 kilometres of the «Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky» road.

The client is the Mykolaiv Region Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service, according to NikVesti, citing data from the Prozorro system.

A tender has already been held for the repair of this section of road. In June 2026, the Restoration Service signed a contract with the company «Tekhno-Bud-Centre» worth 246.7 million hryvnias.

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During the works, it became apparent that the road verges required more extensive repairs than originally planned. Due to damage and unevenness, the ground there needs to be further prepared, and the sub-base and drainage systems installed. These works were not taken into account during the initial procurement, according to the justification for the additional procurement of services.

There are also plans to lay an additional five centimetres of asphalt concrete on the road. The Road Restoration Service explains that the new surface should make the road safer and extend its service life. It will be covered by a four-year guarantee.

An additional 106.3 million hryvnias is to be paid to ‘Techno-Bud-Centre’ for the extra work. This represents 43.1 per cent of the value of the first contract.

The contractor must complete the work by 20 December 2027.

As a reminder, the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Mykolaiv region has announced a tender for additional repairs to the T-15-06 «Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky» road, worth 133 million hryvnias. This covers 16.2 kilometres — the section from 43+850 to 60+094 kilometres.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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