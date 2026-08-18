 Zhelezniak’s Temporary Investigative Commission has appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police regarding the searches carried out at the home of Mykolaiv activist Zhelo

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  • 18 August , 2026 Tuesday

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Main News Justice 12:55, 18 August, 2026

Zhelezniak’s Temporary Investigative Commission has appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police regarding the searches carried out at the home of Mykolaiv activist Zhelo

The Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission, chaired by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, has written to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine regarding the searches carried out at the home of activist Denys Zhelo.

This is stated in the commission’s response to a letter dated 11 August 2026 from Denys Zhelo, chairman of the limited liability company «Liberty Group Law Firm», as reported by NikVesti.

The Commission noted that, following its consideration of the appeal, it had written to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police requesting that they verify compliance with the requirements of Article 214 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine during the examination of Denнs Zhelo’s reports of criminal offences.

Офіційна відповідь на звернення Дениса ЖелоOfficial response to Denys Zhelo’s appeal

The Temporary Investigative Comission also requests that consideration be given to the possibility of conducting an investigation into the actions of the investigators and prosecutors in this criminal proceeding, in particular regarding their reasonableness and proportionality.

It should be recalled that news of the search of the home of Mykolaiv-based activist, director of the ‘Liberty Group’ law firm and former anti-corruption adviser to the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Vitalii Kim, Denys Zhelo, came to light in June. He claimed that he was stopped at a border crossing point by officers from the Odesa Department of Strategic Investigations of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine to check the «Reserve+» app. According to Denys Zhelo, they then took his mobile phone and demanded his access password.

He also explained that criminal proceedings were initiated on 14 April in response to a complaint lodged by Serhii Shcherbyna, a judge at the Zavodskyi District Court of Mykolaiv, under Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — unauthorised dissemination of restricted-access information.

Author
Alisa Melikadamian
Alisa Melikadamian
Contributing Editor, Reporter
Publishing editor and reporter at NikVesti, a journalist since 2018, specializing primarily in courts, legal proceedings, politics, video and photo reporting, and interviews; winner of the ISAR Ednannia “Recovery of Ukraine: Path to Unity” journalism contest in 2024.

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