 Water consumption reduced: Mykolaiv’s water utility reports savings of over ₴5 million

  • Monday

    7 September, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 7 September , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 18.9° Mainly clear

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Main News Society 16:40, 07 September, 2026

Water consumption reduced: Mykolaiv’s water utility reports savings of over ₴5 million

Труби водогону. Фото з архіву NikVestiWater mains. Photo from the NikVesti archive

Since the start of 2026, the municipal enterprise «Mykolaivvodokanal» has reduced water losses from 44 per cent in January to 34.7 per cent in July. According to the company’s director, Hennadii Iziumov, this has led to savings of over 5 million hryvnias.

The director announced the company’s results during a staff meeting on 7 September, reports NikVesti.

By way of comparison, at the end of 2025, the company’s water losses stood at almost 40 per cent. In January this year, the figure rose to 44 per cent, but over the following months it was gradually reduced. In June, losses stood at 36 per cent, and in July they had fallen to 34.7 per cent.

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Hennadii Iziumov noted that every percentage point of water loss costs the company around one million hryvnias. Consequently, reducing this figure has resulted in savings of more than 5 million hryvnias since the start of the year.

Furthermore, according to the director of the water utility, the number of leaks in the water network fell from 1,648 last year to 640 during the same period in 2026.

Another achievement concerns the Varvarivka sewage treatment works. In May, a CCTV system was installed there which automatically recognises vehicle number plates. It enables more accurate tracking of vehicles delivering wastewater and allows for better control over charges for its discharge.

«As a result, in the second quarter of 2026, the number of recorded vouchers at the Varvarivska treatment works increased by 145, or by 60 per cent, compared with the same period in 2025,» noted the director of the water utility.

The company has also tightened controls over fuel consumption. Following the full implementation of the monitoring system and the installation of fuel level sensors, 40,393 litres of fuel were saved over the first three months of 2026.

It was previously reported that «Mykolaivvodokanal», together with its contractors, has already upgraded around 15 kilometres of water supply networks. Currently, the utility company is replacing over two kilometres every month.

It should be noted that residents of Mykolaiv are asking the «Mykolaivvodokanal» municipal utility to restore the area to its original condition following repairs to the water mains at the junction of 1st Ekipazhna Street and 11th Voienna Street.

It should be noted that in June, the government reported that high-quality drinking water was flowing from taps in Mykolaiv. Therefore, following the commissioning of the water main, the «Mykolaivvodokanal» utility is flushing the water supply networks. Throughout May, the company’s specialists flushed 70 kilometres of pipes in the city.

Author
Alona Kokhanchuk
Alona Kokhanchuk
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, specializing in public procurement, local politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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