«Mykolaivvodokanal» plans to spend nearly ₴6 million on parts to repair damaged networks

Pipes damaged by salt water, stored at the «Mykolaivvodokanal» utility company, August 2024, photo by NikVesti

The municipal utility company «Mykolaivvodokanal» has announced a tender for the purchase of over 2,500 repair clamps of various sizes. It plans to spend almost 6 million hryvnias on them.

The relevant announcement was published on the Prozorro public procurement system.

According to the tender documentation, «Mykolaivvodokanal» plans to purchase 2,581 stainless steel repair clamps of various diameters and lengths. In particular, the list includes clamps for pipes with diameters ranging from 56 to 330 millimetres.

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The largest batches consist of 448 clamps for pipes with diameters of 108–118 millimetres and 446 clamps with diameters of 113–123 millimetres. A further 446 clamps are intended for pipes of the same diameter but of a different length.

The company also plans to purchase 165 pipe clamps for pipes with a diameter of 165–175 millimetres and a length of 300 millimetres, 156 of the same diameter, but 200 millimetres long, 126 with a diameter of 219–229 millimetres, and a further 120 of the same diameter but of a different length.

Separate items in the procurement include 70 clamps with a diameter of 135–145 millimetres, 24 with a diameter of 320–330 millimetres, six with a diameter of 265–285 millimetres, eight with a diameter of 215–225 millimetres and two with a diameter of 159–170 millimetres.

Tender announcement for the procurement of over 2,500 repair clamps. Screenshot from Prozorro

The delivery address specified in the tender documentation is: Mykolaiv, 67/1 Marshal Vasylevskyi Street (9th Slobidska). In a comment to NikVesti, «Mykolaivvodokanal» stated that the address given is the delivery point for spare parts to the company’s depot.

The water utility’s press office also noted that the purchase of repair clamps is necessary to build up the company’s emergency stock. They will be used for the rapid repair of leaks and the resolution of incidents on water supply and sewerage networks.

«The clamps are designed for the emergency sealing of leaks and the repair of faults on water mains when cracks or breaks in pipes are detected, promptly joining sections of pipework, as well as connecting pipes made of different materials — cast iron, steel, plastic and reinforced concrete,» the press office stated.

They added that having clamps of various diameters will enable repair teams to carry out emergency work more efficiently and with minimal disruption to the water supply.

The water utility also noted that the materials will be used throughout Mykolaiv, specifically in the Korabelnyi, Inhulskyi, Central and Zavodskyi districts. According to the company, this is due to the significant wear and tear of the city’s networks: over 80 per cent of the drainage networks and a large proportion of the water mains were built as far back as the 1970s and 1980s, meaning that emergencies can arise in various parts of the city.

The clamps will be used as and when emergencies arise, following their delivery to the company’s warehouses. The water utility has stated that emergency repair teams are working round the clock.

The estimated cost of the procurement is 5,976,234.39 hryvnias. Delivery of the goods must take place within 20 calendar days of the date of submission of the application by «Mykolaivvodokanal», and payment must be made within 30 calendar days of delivery of each individual consignment.

The deadline for submitting tender bids is 21 August 2026 at 10:00. The goods must be delivered by 31 December 2026.

It should be noted that in Mykolaiv, following emergency repair works on the «Mykolaivvodokanal» networks, there are currently 370 locations where road surfaces need to be restored. Of these, asphalt needs to be resurfaced at 355 sites.

It should be recalled that every year, «Mykolaivvodokanal» announces a tender for the restoration of asphalt concrete surfacing following its own network repairs, and the amounts allocated for this work vary each time.

For instance, in January 2026, the water utility announced a call for tenders to find a contractor to restore roads at a cost of 13.1 million hryvnias — at that time, there were 460 addresses where the company had not yet restored the road surface following network repairs. In November 2025, 8 million hryvnias were allocated for similar works — this was the lowest amount in recent years.

Even earlier, in April 2025, the water utility had sought a contractor for 13.9 million hryvnias for the same purposes, whilst in February 2024, the plan was to spend nearly 29 million hryvnias on road repairs following the repair of water supply networks — the largest sum to have featured in such tenders.