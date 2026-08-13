Salt worth ₴4.7 million is to be purchased to tackle black ice on the roads in Mykolaiv

Black ice in Mykolaiv, 27 January 2026. Illustrative photo: NikVesti

The municipal enterprise «Road Maintenance and Operations Department» is set to purchase 1,000 tonnes of road salt with an anti-caking additive for 4.7 million hryvnias.

This is according to data from the Prozorro public procurement system, as reported by NikVesti.

The salt is to be delivered to the enterprise by 30 September 2026. It is used for road maintenance during the cold season, in particular to combat black ice.

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The company is currently preparing to sign a contract with the limited liability company «Eksimsil».

This company has been operating for around one year and five months, and its authorised capital stands at 300,000 hryvnias, according to data from the YouControl analytical system. The company’s director is Dmytro Neprytvornyi. The company’s main activity is the wholesale trade in chemical products. Salt extraction is also listed among its registered activities.

Throughout 2026, «Eksimsil» has already secured orders worth approximately 99.4 million hryvnias through public procurement. These mainly involve the supply of salt to customers in various regions of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the city council’s executive committee has approved the reallocation of 5.8 million hryvnias in the Central District administration’s budget. The funds are earmarked for road improvements and repairs.

What is the situation with road repairs in Mykolaiv?

Following this year’s winter, deep potholes have appeared on Mykolaiv’s roads due to the effects of freeze-thaw cycles and the de-icing agents that were spread over the tarmac.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych stated that the city budget currently lacks funds for routine and major road repairs. He noted that the budget contains only 20 million hryvnias exclusively for patching potholes throughout the year.

Meanwhile, in a comment to NikVesti, Vitalii Shevchenko, director of the municipal enterprise «ELU Avtodorig», explained that there will be no large-scale pothole repairs on Mykolaiv’s roads for about another month due to unstable weather conditions and the dampness of the road sub-base.

In early March, municipal workers began carrying out pothole repairs on Tsentralnyi Avenue.

And it was decided to allocate 14 million hryvnias from Mykolaiv’s budget for emergency and pothole repairs to roads.

As of May 2026, over 8,500 square metres of roads with emergency potholes had been repaired in Mykolaiv. At the same time, the municipal enterprise «ELU Avtodorig» has announced a tender for the repair of potholes and other deformations in the asphalt concrete surface in Mykolaiv. Over 3 million hryvnias are planned to be allocated for the works.