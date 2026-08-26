 The Executive Committee has approved the tariff for mooring vessels at the «Atlant» and «Olimp» sports schools

  • Wednesday

    26 August, 2026

  • 22.1°
    Slight rain

    Mykolaiv

  • 26 August , 2026 Wednesday

  • Mykolaiv • 22.1° Slight rain

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Main News Municipality 15:04, 26 August, 2026

The Executive Committee has approved the tariff for mooring vessels at the «Atlant» and «Olimp» sports schools

Виконком затвердив тариф на стоянку суден та території двох спортшкіл. Фото: архів NikVestiThe Executive Committee has approved the fees for mooring vessels and use of the grounds of two sports schools. Photo: NikVesti archive

The Executive Committee of Mykolaiv City Council has approved the fees for paid services at the «Atlant» and «Olimp» Children’s and Youth Sports Schools. The Legal Department had no objections.

The decision was adopted at a meeting today, 26 August, according to NikVesti.

Nataliia Chupryna, acting head of the Department of Physical Education and Sport at Mykolaiv City Council, reported that the draft had been developed jointly with the Department of Economic Development. The Legal Department had no objections regarding the paid services.

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This concerns fees for the temporary use of premises and the storage of equipment, property and other valuables belonging to individuals and legal entities at sports schools. The fee is calculated per square metre.

«The introduction of this service will make it possible to regulate paid services for the temporary storage, on the premises of sports schools, of watercraft, boxing equipment and other property belonging to other individuals and legal entities, increase the school’s own revenue to support training activities and improve its material and technical base,» said Nataliia Chupryna.

At the «Atlant» Children’s and Youth Sports School, a rate of 49.69 hryvnias per square metre per month has been set, whilst at «Olimp» it is 32.63 hryvnias per square metre per month.

It should be noted that a similar draft resolution was due to be considered by the executive committee in May. However, it was withdrawn for further revision and legal review. At the time, the document was criticised by the public council.

Inspections and division of the «Atlant» and «Olimp» school grounds

It should be noted that in Mykolaiv, the issue of dividing the territories of the «Atlant» and «Olimp» sports schools has been revisited, as part of their land is planned to be allocated for a private yacht mooring area. In 2022, the law on inland waterway transport came into force, clearly distinguishing between mooring facilities and mooring facilities for small vessels.

In 2024, the city was advised to bring both complexes into line with the legislation, and a working group was set up involving the authorities, athletes and the schools’ management. The first group analysed the operations of the «Atlant» school, which uses the site of the former yacht club at the 61st Commune Factory. The second is reviewing the activities of the «Olimp» school in the Korabelnyi district — this work is still ongoing.

During the inspections, problems were identified with hydraulic structures, the management of municipal property, the transparency of tariffs and the collection of fees for mooring vessels. At the time, Artem Vashchylenko, chair of the expert and public council, pointed out that the children’s schools had no right whatsoever to engage in vessel mooring, and that funds were being collected in a non-transparent manner.

The mayor and councillors emphasised that the schools’ primary task is to train children. Commercial activities must be kept separate and comply with the law. The committee agreed to revisit the issue with an expanded membership, involving other committees, school management, the relevant department and the deputy mayor.

If the session adopts this decision, the territories of the «Atlant» and «Olimp» schools will be demarcated: the schools will focus on coaching activities, whilst the municipal enterprise «Timeset» will be responsible for maintaining the moorings and collecting fees for the berthing and storage of vessels.

It subsequently emerged that some of the mooring facilities for small and recreational vessels in Mykolaiv may not open this season, meaning that vessels may not be able to take to the water.

During a staff meeting chaired by the mayor on 2 March, Valerii Vetrov, a representative of the Expert and Public Council of the City Executive Committee, stated that there were around two months left until the start of the season, after which state inspectors would inspect the sports schools’ mooring facilities. If the documentation or operating conditions do not meet legal requirements, the facilities may not be allowed to open.

At the end of May, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych stated that the authorities needed to sort out the division of the «Atlant» territory and the yacht mooring base, adding that this was not a matter of privatisation but of «division of responsibility». On the same day, the mayor reacted emotionally to further questions from councillors on this issue, which has been under discussion for a year now.

At the end of June 2026, city councillors failed for the second time to pass a motion authorising the municipal enterprise «Timeset» to prepare documentation for the division of the land plot belonging to the «Atlant» sports school — the issue thus remained unresolved.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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