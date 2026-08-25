The geriatric care home in Mykolaiv has a capacity of just 42 places

Three geriatric care homes in the Mykolaiv region have a total capacity of 350 places. Illustrative photo: Silver Age

For elderly people and those with disabilities in Mykolaiv and the region, there are three municipal geriatric care homes, funded from the city and regional budgets. In total, they have 353 places. Of these, only 42 are in Mykolaiv.

This is stated in the responses from the city and regional departments of social protection to an enquiry from NikVesti.

Mykolaiv

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The Department of Labour and Social Protection of the Mykolaiv City Council reported that there is one municipal residential care home in the city for elderly people and people with disabilities, where they can receive inpatient care. This is the «St Nicholas Municipal Geriatric Care Home».

The geriatric care home can accommodate elderly people and people with disabilities who require personal care, social and domestic support, and medical care. The care home has capacity for 42 people and three reserve places to accommodate displaced persons in emergencies.

The geriatric care home is funded from the Mykolaiv city budget: for 2025, the facility received 8.63 million hryvnias, and funding of 10.56 million hryvnias has been planned for 2026.

The Department of Social Protection also explained who is admitted to the geriatric care home:

pensioners, as well as those with no more than one and a half years remaining until they reach retirement age;

people with disabilities aged over 50 who, due to their state of health, require care and social and domestic support.

The St Nicholas Municipal Geriatric Charity Home. Photo: TRK ‘MART’

The Municipal Geriatric Charity Home can provide both fee-paying services, including tiered services (which are calculated according to individual needs, — note), and free services.

The care home admits the following people free of charge, with full support provided by the state:

people with a Group I disability;

elderly people and people with Group II–III disabilities, provided their total average monthly income is less than two times the subsistence minimum for people unable to work, i.e. 5,190 hryvnias.

The department also clarified that a tiered payment system applies to elderly people and people with Group II–III disabilities if their total average monthly income exceeds 5,190 hryvnias but does not exceed 10,380 hryvnias.

Elderly people and those with disabilities in groups II and III are required to pay for services in a geriatric care home if their income exceeds four subsistence minimums.

«If there are vacancies, elderly citizens and people with disabilities may be admitted to the facility provided they have individuals who are obliged to provide them with care and assistance under a life care agreement or an inheritance agreement, subject to payment for the services,» the department stated.

How people are admitted to a geriatric care home

The Department of Social Protection stated that they assess the needs of both the family and the individual. During a home visit, social workers interview the applicant or the person they wish to place in the care home: they ask about the reasons for the application, the person’s state of health, whether they can look after themselves, and whether they have any relatives. In addition, they ask whether the person wishes to continue living in a care home.

After this, the person is informed about all the services available. To be admitted to a care home, a medical commission’s report must be prepared.

If there are no places available in the care home, the local social welfare department refers the application to the regional office for consideration.

Region

According to the Department of Social Protection of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, there are two specialised state-run care homes in the region for elderly people and people with disabilities. They have a total of 311 places: 151 at the Mykolaiv Geriatric Care Home and 160 at the Voznesensk Geriatric Care Home.

Both care homes are funded from the regional budget. In 2025, the Mykolaiv Geriatric Care Home spent 20.96 million hryvnias, and funding of 24.14 million hryvnias has been allocated for 2026.

The Voznesensk Geriatric Care Home spent 18.56 million hryvnias last year, and 21 million hryvnias in funding has been allocated for this year.

Mykolaiv Geriatric Care Home. Photo: Care Homes

It should be noted that in February 2025, the Ombudsman’s Office carried out an inspection at the «Dim Turboty» private care home for the elderly in Mykolaiv, where a number of violations were identified: unsanitary conditions, cockroach and rat poison scattered about, and expired medicines.

In May 2025, Deputy Mayor Anatolii Petrov stated that preparations were underway in Mykolaiv to establish a new geriatric centre for the elderly. The plan was to open it by January 2026.

In addition, the «Vidnovlennia» social rehabilitation centre is currently operating in Mykolaiv. It provides shelter for 120 people, half of whom are people with disabilities.

The centre plans to set up another wing to increase the number of places for people with disabilities.

Read more in the article by NikVesti: «From a shelter for people with disabilities and displaced persons to a social community: how the «Vidnovlennia» centre in Mykolaiv operates».