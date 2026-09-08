In a village near Mykolaiv, there is now just one GP for nearly 3,000 residents

There is now just one GP left at the Polihon clinic. Illustrative photo: cmsd.com.ua

The clinic in the village of Polihon, near Mykolaiv, is short of medical staff. The sole general practitioner (GP) has switched to a part-time role, meaning that fewer than half of the residents can register with him, whilst the rest have to seek care in other settlements.

This was discussed at a meeting of two committees of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, according to NikVesti.

The issue regarding the operation of the Polihon clinic was raised by councillor Olha Hryhorieva («For the Future»). At the meeting of the Health Committee, the councillor’s appeal was not read out, but recommendations were made. Councillor Olena Masalitina («European Solidarity») noted that the clinic forms part of primary healthcare, so the director is primarily responsible for it. The Regional Council cannot influence the appointment of doctors.

Iryna Tkachenko, head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration’s Health Department, explained that the GP had taken up a post at another facility, so he remained at the clinic on a part-time basis and works only in the evenings. A meeting was held at the department between MP Olha Hryhorieva and the clinic’s manager, where they discussed the situation; they were due to meet separately within two weeks to draw up joint proposals.

The Health Committee of the Mykolaiv Regional Council. Screenshot from the broadcast

Overall, the committee recommended that the village council and the clinic work together, and that the village council approve a specific plan to address the shortage of doctors. The Mishkovo-Pohorilove Village Council, as the owner of the clinic, was advised to consider the possibility of providing financial support for it.

At the regional council’s budget committee meeting, councillor Olha Hryhorieva had already outlined the nature of the problem. According to her, the clinic is in a poor state of repair. She therefore proposed that funds be allocated in next year’s regional budget for the repair or construction of the clinic in Polihon. The local community, according to the councillor, is currently unable to cover these costs due to the shelling.

«Conditions there are very difficult. The Shevchenko community is currently going through a very tough period. It is possible that they might have managed these costs themselves somehow. But following these latest shelling incidents, when one of the main enterprises that generates revenue for the rural community’s budget has been destroyed, it seems that 30 per cent of the funds will not be sufficient to contribute to the community’s budget. Therefore, support from the regional budget would be very targeted and appropriate for supporting the people and providing services,» the MP noted.

She explained that nearly 3,000 people live in the village, including 438 children and 17 infants. However, there is only one doctor working part-time in the evenings, which is inconvenient

«There are also holes in the ceilings, through which things fall onto patients. Repairs are needed. I would like people to be able to receive these services in reasonably comfortable conditions and for the family medical clinic to be properly organised, as this is required by our legislation,» remarked Olha Hryhorieva.

The Budget Committee of the Mykolaiv Regional Council. Screenshot from the broadcast

She also suggested that doctors from the Kherson region could be brought in to work at the clinic.

«As the doctor is working part-time, only 900 residents were able to sign contracts for healthcare services. Everyone else has to look for doctors somewhere outside the community. This means either Voskresensk, which is very inconvenient in terms of transport links, or Mykolaiv,» noted the councillor.

She added that accommodation for medical staff could be provided in the Kotliareve community and Polihon.

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The MP’s appeal, particularly regarding funding for the refurbishment, is due to be considered at a session of the Mykolaiv Regional Council.

It should be recalled that MP Olena Masalitina stated that hospitals in the Mykolaiv region are short of medical staff, and that some young specialists do not come to work in the region’s healthcare facilities after completing their internship. Two hundred places for junior doctors were prepared for employment in the Mykolaiv region. However, only 44 graduates chose the region due to various factors, including security concerns.

It was also reported that medical facilities in the Mykolaiv region are short of 480 doctors. The region needs GPs, anaesthetists, general practitioners and paediatricians.

The greatest staff shortage is observed in rural communities. Among general hospitals, the Vradiivka Central District Hospital has the lowest staffing level at 36.9 per cent, the Bratsk Hospital — 37.7 per cent, the Nova Odesa General Hospital — 40 per cent, as well as medical facilities in Bereznehuvate, Ochakiv, Snihurivka and Arbuzynka, where fewer than half of the medical posts are filled.