 In Pivdennoukrainsk, steel pipes to be purchased worth ₴4.5 million to prepare the heating networks for winter

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    10 September, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 10 September , 2026 Thursday

  • Mykolaiv • 21.2° Clear sky

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Main News Municipality 19:00, 10 September, 2026

In Pivdennoukrainsk, steel pipes to be purchased worth ₴4.5 million to prepare the heating networks for winter

Південноукраїнськ, фото з відкритих джерелPivdennoukrainsk, photo from open sources

In Pivdennoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region, there are plans to purchase steel pipes for emergency repair work on the district heating networks ahead of the 2026–2027 heating season. A budget of 4.5 million hryvnias has been set aside for this.

The tender was announced by the municipal utility «Heat Supply and Water and Sewerage Services» of the city council, according to NikVesti, citing data from the Prozorro system.

The materials are being procured for the heating networks and heat distribution points in Pivdennoukrainsk and the village of Kostiantynivka. The procurement will be funded from the local authority’s budget.

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In particular, the utility company plans to purchase steel pipes of various diameters. The largest quantity is 804 metres of pipes with a diameter of 159 millimetres. They will also purchase 228 metres of pipes with a diameter of 273 millimetres, 114 metres with a diameter of 133 millimetres, and other pipes.

In addition, the list includes steel elbows of various sizes and 20 flanges. Specifically, they plan to purchase 105 elbows with diameters ranging from 89 to 426 millimetres.

The materials must be new, manufactured between 2024 and 2026, and free from damage and signs of corrosion. They must be covered by a warranty of at least two years.

The purchased materials must be delivered to Pivdennoukrainsk by 20 October 2026.

As a reminder, the Executive Committee of the Mykolaiv City Council has approved the allocation of 10 million hryvnias from the community budget’s reserve fund for the purchase of equipment and major repairs to the «Mykolaivobltheploenergo» boiler house.

Meanwhile, the municipal enterprise «Mykolaivoblteploenergo» is making its usual preparations for the heating season; however, due to an unresolved issue regarding debts, the enterprise’s bank accounts may be frozen.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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