A section of Tsentralna Street in Snihurivka to be renovated at a cost of ₴2 million

Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn /NikVesti

In Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, there are plans to carry out routine repairs to the road on Tsentralna Street — on the section from Nezalezhnosti Street to Zhovtneva Street. The authorities are prepared to spend 2.1 million hryvnias on the works.

This is reported by NikVesti, citing data from the Prozorro e-procurement system.

The client for the repairs is the municipal enterprise «Snihurivka Blahoustrii». A contractor is being sought through an open tender.

According to the technical specifications, the old asphalt surface is to be removed from the section, the road sub-base prepared, and new asphalt laid. This will involve, in particular, milling the old surface and using approximately 114 tonnes of hot asphalt concrete mix.

The repairs are scheduled to be completed by 30 November 2026. Bids from contractors will be accepted until 3 October.

It should be noted that in 2026, approximately 80 million hryvnias were allocated for road maintenance in Mykolaiv, although the municipal enterprise «ELU Avtodorig» had estimated the requirement at 170 million. Due to a lack of funds, the company has focused primarily on patching potholes.