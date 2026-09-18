«Mykolaivpastrans» plans to spend ₴1.9 million on the refurbishment of 14 buses

Buses operated by the municipal enterprise. Photo: Mykolaivpastrans

The municipal enterprise «Mykolaivpastrans» has announced a tender for the repair and maintenance of buses. It plans to spend 1.9 million hryvnias on this.

This was reported by NikVesti, citing data from the Prozorro e-procurement system. The contracting authority is seeking a service centre to repair 14 buses. The work is to be completed by 31 December 2026.

The buses in question are Mercedes-Benz Citaro, Volvo 8700, MAN A21, MAZ 206086, ZAZ A10, SOR NB12 and IRISBUS.

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The necessary repairs for each bus are specified separately in the documentation. In general, the contractor must carry out diagnostics, identify faults, repair or replace parts and assemblies, and, following the repairs, test the buses’ performance. Among other things, the work involves repairs to gearboxes, engines and other vehicle systems.

Spare parts, lubricants, technical fluids and other materials are to be procured by the contractor itself. Their cost must already be included in the repair price.

As a reminder, an integrity assessment of the municipal enterprise «Mykolaipastrans» has begun in Mykolaiv. Experts will examine how the enterprise organises procurement, asset and financial management, and its dealings with staff and passengers, as well as identifying potential corruption and other risks.

The assessment is being carried out as part of the «Cities of Integrity» project, which is being implemented by EUACI with support from Denmark. «Mykolaivpastrans» has become the fourth municipal enterprise in the city to undergo such an assessment. Previously, similar assessments were carried out at the water utility, the regional heating company and the electric transport company.